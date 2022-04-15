The 31-year-old enters today’s game against Reading searching for his 17th clean sheet of the campaign, after establishing himself as Paul Heckingbottom’s first choice between the posts.

But Foderingham revealed Robin Olsen’s arrival at Bramall Lane in August, before the Sweden international joined Aston Villa three months ago, prompted him to consider whether or not he had a future in South Yorkshire.

Olsen, recruited by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, was signed as a direct replacement for the Arsenal-bound Aaron Ramsdale before a combination of poor form and injury saw the former Rangers man seize his chance.

“It never crossed my mind (to go) until the start of the season when Robin came in and Aaron left,” said Foderingham, who left Ibrox in the summer of 2020. “But all you can do is make sure you are ready.

“Every goalkeeper understands the position and the role. It can be a lonely position at times. You know in the back of your mind that only one of you is going to get in.

“You always want to be out there of course. And even though I was enjoying it here, you’re never totally happy when you’re not playing.”

Wes Foderingham has excelled since becoming Sheffield United's first choice goalkeeper: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Foderingham’s performances have been a major factor behind United's climb to sixth in the Championship table, as they chase play-off qualification.

“I didn’t blame Slav at the time, I could understand where he was coming from,” Foderingham continued. “He’d seen Aaron go, he’d not been here long and hadn’t had a chance to look at the rest of us because of what was going on (with Covid-19) when he first came in.

“So did he go with ‘keepers who he’d not really seen in action? Or does he go with someone who, on paper, is more than good enough for this division? I totally get why he did what he did, because it can’t have been an easy decision.”

Adam Davies, previously of Stoke City and Barnsley, is now Foderingham’s teammate and rival for a starting berth at United. Capped three times by his country, Davies is a member of the Wales squad which is within 90 minutes of qualifying for the World Cup finals.

Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United side face Reading today: Richard Sellers / Sportimage

“Adam has been fantastic,” Foderingham said. “He has brought a lot of energy and quality. He is an international goalkeeper.”

With only five matches of the regular season remaining, United are hoping to take another step towards securing a top six finish when they face Paul Ince’s side. They were 16th in the table when Heckingbottom took charge in November, following a win over this afternoon’s visitors at the Madejski Stadium.