A round-up of your latest Sheffield United transfer rumours ahead of tomorrow's clash against West Ham United

Chris Wilder is desperate for points - and possible incomings - to help save Sheffield United’s season. The Blades are preparing to take on West Ham United tomorrow afternoon needing a win to cut the eight-point deficit towards safety

January arrival Ben Brereton Diaz made his United debut a fortnight ago and should be in line to make his Premier League bow against the Hammers. Could a former Liverpool and Rangers winger be set to follow him through the door at Bramall Lane?

The Star provides your daily Blades transfer round-up, which includes a sprinkle of gossip from elsewhere in the top flight.

Kent linked with United switch

United are considering a move for former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to reports. The 27-year-old joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer last summer following a successful five-year spell at Ibrox.

However, the move to Turkey has not worked out, with Kent not starting a league game since the opening day of the campaign. It is understood that the wideman is relishing a return to UK shores - and the Blades are interested.

Reports in Turkey claim Fenerbahce would be willing to let Kent leave in January following a poor start. But a contract until 2027 could price him out of a move, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq - managed by Steven Gerrard - also expressing interest.

Liverpool want £100m Toon talisman

Fresh reports have emerged linking Liverpool with Newcastle United maestro Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been instrumental to the Magpies’ cause since arriving from Lyon two years ago.

But Toon CEO Darren Eales revealed 10 days ago that the club must explore avenues to create “headroom” due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. Those comments have triggered rumours linking stars like Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak with moves.