The forward has already had an impressive stint in League One with Burton Albion, but has yet to make his mark in the Premier League. He has been absent for the Blades since pre-season and a loan move to the Championship could potentially get him firing again.

Sheffield United are "really close" to tying down two of their highly-rated young players to new deals, Chris Wilder has revealed, after restating his desire to bring the power back to the football club over contracts. Starlets Andre Brooks and Antwoine Hackford have put pen to paper to commit their future to Bramall Lane in recent weeks.

And Wilder is now keen to ensure Daniel Jebbison and Oliver Arblaster follow suit. As The Star revealed recently, Wilder had spoken personally to Jebbison and his family in a bid to persuade the England youth international to remain in South Yorkshire, after some Bramall Lane officials expected him to leave on a free in the summer, while Arblaster is also in the final stages of his existing deal.

Arblaster has already been tipped to challenge for a Premier League place in the second half of the season after being recalled from his loan spell at Port Vale and Wilder said: "Bringing the power back to the football club has always been something that I’ve been heavily committed to, and signing the younger players, as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks with the likes of Brooks signing, Antwoine Hackford signing.

"Daniel Jebbison is in talks, Oli Arblaster in talks. Nailing those boys down, nailing the other boys down that may be out of contract and that I see are going to be part of the future going forward as well, will be key."

Asked how close Jebbison and Arblaster were to agreeing new deals, Wilder admitted: "Really close. I think Jebbo is househunting in Sheffield and Oli, I've threatened him that his future is at Sheffield United. I think he’s a little bit scared of me at the moment so I’ll just keep squeezing him until he signs a contract! I’m sure he will do because he’s a young talented boy. We’ve had inquiries about him in terms of the Championship but he’s is a player that we’re really looking forward to working with.