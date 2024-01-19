Mason Holgate. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sheffield United are interested in a potential loan deal for Everton defender Mason Holgate in this transfer window, The Star understands, amid uncertainty over his future at Southampton. The 27-year-old joined the Saints on a temporary deal in the summer but has played just six times for Russell Martin's promotion-chasers since.

Holgate was linked with the Blades in the summer, having worked with then-Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom during their time together at Barnsley, but United elected to use their second domestic loan to sign left-back Luke Thomas from Leicester City. Thomas has now returned to the midlands after his time at Bramall Lane was cut short last week, freeing up both funds and space in their squad for United to potentially bring in another loan from an English club.

Boss Chris Wilder is short of right-footed options in the centre of his defence, with Chris Basham and John Egan both injured and speculation about the future of skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic clouding the issue. Wilder insisted today that the Bosnian remains committed to the Blades while rumours of interest from Italian giants Napoli swirl in the background.

Saints boss Russell Martin recently conceded that the ball is in Everton's court regarding the future of Holgate while Toffees boss Sean Dyche, speaking early in the transfer window, told our sister paper LiverpoolWorld that no discussions had been held over recalling Holgate. "The player made it clear he wants that fresh feel about going somewhere else, a new challenge," Dyche said.