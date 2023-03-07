News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United confirmed team v Reading as Blades make one change for key clash

Danny Hall
3 minutes ago

Sheffield United have made one change to their starting XI for tonight’s crunch clash at Reading.

The Blades travel to Berkshire for their game in hand over Middlesbrough, and can restore their seven-point gap over third-placed Boro with victory over the Royals.

Big calls all round in Blades predicted XI to face Reading in huge clash

Paul Heckingbottom has made one change to his side from the weekend defeat at Blackburn Rovers, with James McAtee starting in place of John Fleck.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Baldock, Clark, Doyle, Fleck, Jebbison, Sharp.

Injured O’Connell’s next steps revealed after training return boost

Reading have made four changes from their 5-0 hammering at Middlesbrough on Saturday, with Shane Long partnering Andy Carroll up front.

Reading: Lumley, Holmes, Sarr, Dann, Guinness-Walker, Yiadom ©, McIntyre, Hendrick, Ince, Long, Carroll Subs: Bouzanis, Moore, Mbengue, Fornah, Casadei, Azeez, Joao

