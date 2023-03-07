Jack O’Connell’s next Sheffield United steps revealed after training return boost

Defender recently returned to the grass at Shirecliffe after more than two years out

Jack O’Connell is working under the guidance of Stuart McCall at Sheffield United’s training complex as he looks to regain his fitness after more than two years out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has endured a torrid time on the injury front, undergoing two operations on his injured knee in a bid to return to action.

Hopes for a comeback were raised recently when boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed the 28-year-old was “back on the grass”, and O’Connell was seen working in the background of an Inside Shirecliffe YouTube video at the training ground recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the plan is for O’Connell’s load to be gradually increased, to minimise the chances of another setback. Speaking ahead of travelling to Reading for tonight’s crunch Championship clash, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve not seen him today, he’s not been in today, but he had a couple of days on the grass last week.

“It’s just gradual increments and seeing how his body responds to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the next step was O’Connell joining in training with his teammates, Heckingbottom admitted: “He’s miles away from that. He’s just jogging, doing his own thing.