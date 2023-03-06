Big calls all round in Sheffield United predicted XI to face Reading in huge promotion clash – gallery
Sheffield United face a number of big selection calls for their huge promotion clash at Reading tomorrow night, which could see them restore their seven-point cushion in the race for the Premier League.
The Blades travel to Berkshire having seen their lead cut to four points at the weekend after defeat at Blackburn, coupled with Middlesbrough’s 5-0 hammering of the Royals.
Heckingbottom mounted a passionate defence of Sander Berge before boarding the coach south, and also faces big decisions in other areas of his side.
So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Reading – and here’s what he went for ...