Sheffield United travel to Reading on Tuesday evening (Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Big calls all round in Sheffield United predicted XI to face Reading in huge promotion clash – gallery

Sheffield United face a number of big selection calls for their huge promotion clash at Reading tomorrow night, which could see them restore their seven-point cushion in the race for the Premier League.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
57 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 6:11pm

The Blades travel to Berkshire having seen their lead cut to four points at the weekend after defeat at Blackburn, coupled with Middlesbrough’s 5-0 hammering of the Royals.

Heckingbottom mounted a passionate defence of Sander Berge before boarding the coach south, and also faces big decisions in other areas of his side.

So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Reading – and here’s what he went for ...

1. Wes Foderingham

Left badly exposed at Blackburn for Rovers’ winning goal and keeps the No.1 shirt

2. Jayden Bogle

One of a few big calls at right wing-back, with Bogle not quite at it in recent weeks and George Baldock back and available. Hopefully United can be on the front foot at Reading, which is why the more attacking-minded Bogle gets the nod for me with Baldock coming on later if needed

3. Chris Basham

With Anel Ahmedhodžić still suspended, Basham keeps his place and will hopefully enjoy more opportunities to stride forward after his almost-wondergoal at Blackburn

4. John Egan

One of several members of this squad to have got over the line in the promotion race before, United will need Egan and Co. to step up for the final stretch this time around

