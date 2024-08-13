Sheffield United confirmed team news v Wrexham as Gus Hamer transfer fears allayed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United team news v Wrexham

Gus Hamer is included in the Sheffield United squad for tonight’s EFL Cup tie at home to Wrexham amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Premier League Ipswich Town. Social media was awash with talk of Hamer being a target for the top-flight new boys, with some reports even suggesting that the midfielder would miss the Wrexham game to undergo a medical.

But he remains very much a United player and is on the bench for the visit of Phil Parkinson’s men, with United making 11 changes from Friday’s Championship opener at Preston North End. Ivo Grbic starts in goal for his first appearance of the season while Rhian Brewster and Anis Slimane are among the few senior players in a youthful side named by Chris Wilder.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is also back on the bench after his injury issues of late, with two long absences to serious hamstring issues. Young Ryan One is also amongst the substitutes.

Blades: Grbic, Seriki, Souttar, Trusty, Boyes, Peck, Coulibaly, Hampson, Marsh, Slimane, Brewster. Subs: Davies, Gilchrist, Hamer, Burrows, Robinson, Souza, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, One.

Wrexham: Burton, Brunt, McClean, Evans, Bolton, Dalby, Rathbone, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Jones. Subs: Howard, Cleworth, Cannon, Palmer, Marriott, Dobson, Fletcher, Barnett, Lee.