Blades have been allocated 34,000 tickets for Wembley semi-final against City

Sheffield United have announced ticket details for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City next month, after the date and kick-off time were confirmed earlier today.

The Blades will take on Wembley at City on Saturday April 22, with the game kicking off at 4.45pm and being televised live on ITV and its associated platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be sold from the North Stand round to the South Stand and will be available online only, on the following dates:

Thursday 6th April, 9am - 2022/23 Sheffield United season ticket holders - one ticket per customer number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 13th April, 9am - 2022/23 Sheffield United Membership Card Holders - one ticket per customer number.

Friday 14th April, 9am - General Sale* - one ticket per customer number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*All supporters wishing to purchase when tickets go to general sale must have an accredited Sheffield United previous purchase history with a minimum of 500 loyalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United v Manchester City ticket prices

Adults Concessions Premium Level 2 Ticket £120 £100 827 tickets Level 2 Ticket £100 £80 1,190 tickets Category 1 £80 £70 3,525 tickets Category 2 £65 £55 12,645 tickets Category 2Safe Standing**(No Under 12s) £65 £55 865 tickets Category 3 £45 £35 9,587 tickets Category 4 £30 £20 5,061 tickets

Price categories are on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability. All purchases are subject to a £1.50 per ticket booking fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad