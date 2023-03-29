As their campaign to win automatic promotion from the Championship prepares to resume following the international break, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are ready to monitor their players both on the pitch and away from Bramall Lane.

Together with his assistant Stuart McCall and head of player development Jack Lester, the 45-year-old accepts that events in a footballer’s personal life can have a direct effect upon their performances. With that in mind, Heckingbottom has admitted to taking an interest in how members of his squad are faring at home as well as during training sessions and games, including Saturday’s visit to Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the thinking behind his holistic approach, which increases the workload on those tasked with ensuring United cement their position behind runaway leaders Burnley, Heckingbottom said: “Every player has different circumstances, different things going off at home and in their life. They aren’t robots and they aren’t only who people see out there during matches. Broadly speaking, whilst respecting everyone has a right to privacy, you need to understand that as well as all the other stuff and it’s one of the intricacies of the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup before the pause in the domestic fixture calendar, United began their preparations for this weekend’s outing at Carrow Road three points above third placed Middlesbrough having contested one game less than Michael Carrick’s team. But with their march towards next month’s meeting with Manchester City complicating their end of season schedule, United face a much busier run-in than their direct rivals for the runners-up berth.

With the margins for error at the top end of the division now uncomfortably slim - Luton Town, in fourth, are only three points behind Middlesbrough while Blackburn Rovers, who United defeated to book their appearance at Wembley, will draw level with Rob Edwards’ side if they win their game in hand - Heckingbottom’s focus is centred on results. Still, he has drawn a direct correlation between positive ones and a harmonious atmosphere behind the scenes.

“Getting that freedom, that feeling of it when you’re out there, is the hardest thing,” he said. “If there was a secret then we’d all be doing it, we’d all have it. For me, if you’re happy and feeling good then it’s more likely to be there whatever the situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom takes an interest in what his players are doing away from the pitch too: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“That’s something we’re trying to encourage,” he added. “Because when we’ve got it then, for me, that’s when we are at our best.”

United will hold a debrief with all of those selected to represent their countries at the Randox Health Academy before finalising their plans for the meeting with opponents who are ranked seventh after being relegated last term. Iliman Ndiaye has faced a particularly gruelling schedule over the past week-and-a-half, after taking part in both of Senegal’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll make sure everyone is okay and then take things from there,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll have a chat with everyone but we always keep in touch about what they are up to, or as much as possible, when they are away.”

Iliman Ndiaye has been away with Senegal: Cameron Smith/Getty Images