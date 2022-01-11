Sheffield United confirm rearranged dates for Hull and Middlesbrough clashes - but still no QPR date

The trio of games were amongst four of United’s December fixtures to fall victim to a number of Covid-19 cases amongst their opponents. Their Boxing Day trip to Preston North End also fell victim, with the game to be played a week today.

United will now host Hull City on Tuesday February 15, with a 7.45pm kick-off, while Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane with his Boro side will take place on Tuesday March 8, with the same kick-off time.

United have advised that tickets already purchased for both fixtures will remain valid, but fans who would prefer a refund can obtain one by contacting the ticket office.

According to English Football League regulations, “postponed fixtures must be re-arranged at the earliest reasonable opportunity and be agreed within seven days of the postponement.”

The regulations do add that it “is accepted that there are some circumstances where it is beneficial to delay the re-dating of matches”, but United have been frustrated in their attempts to agree a new date.

Rangers have three players - Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay – in action for Morocco, Senegal and Sierra Leone respectively at the African Cup of Nations, which runs until the final on February 6.