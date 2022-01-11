Sheffield United contract talks could beckon for former Man Utd, Leeds United target after FA Cup bow
Sheffield United are expected to step up negotiations aimed at tying Kyron Gordon to Bramall Lane after the youngster’s return to the Blades first-team for Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Gordon, a highly-rated member of United’s U23 set up, is out of contract in the summer, although it is understood that the Blades have an option in their favour to extend that by another season.
But after his impressive display in their 3-0 defeat at Molineux on Sunday, the Blades may soon open talks with Gordon’s representatives about tying the youngster to Bramall Lane for longer.
Gordon has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Leeds United, who have been impressed with his performances for the Blades’ youth teams.
And with United stretched thin on the ground defensively – John Egan, George Baldock and Enda Stevens all missed the Wolves clash, while Jack Robinson went off at half-time with a back injury – Gordon may well receive further first-team opportunities in the coming weeks and months after his loan spell at Boston United was cut short.
“I’m ready to stay and try to get in the first team because that’s what everyone wants,” Gordon said after the Wolves game.
“I’m Sheffield United through and through, so I’d rather play for Sheffield United than go on loan. But circumstances can change.
“Especially in the climate we’re in now, it only takes a Covid-19 case or an injury to get in the side and that happened for me. Opportunities are always going to be there… it’s just down to us young lads to take them.”