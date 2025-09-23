Chris Wilder given ringing Sheffield United endorsement ahead of “funny” reunion with Hull City trio

It is a sign of the respect that he has for Chris Wilder that, despite now plying his trade for their Championship rivals Hull City, Oli McBurnie still calls his old Sheffield United manager “gaffer.” Had things gone slightly differently in the summer, the pair could be working together again at Bramall Lane.

The Blades held talks with McBurnie about a free-transfer return but they were outbid by every other option on the table for the striker, whose camp had suspicions over whether the interest was driven by then-manager Ruben Selles or those above him.

In the end he went to Hull, Selles was sacked after just six games and McBurnie hopes to face his old club later this month after improving on his current record of three goals and three assists in six games. The Blades go to Oxford United this weekend having scored once in the league this term.

But there remains optimism that the return of Wilder, who turns 58 today but will be in little mood to celebrate after a last-gasp defeat at home to Charlton on Saturday saw the Blades’ torrid run continue, will spark an upturn in fortunes.

"For the record, I think they made the right decision with the gaffer going back,” McBurnie said. “I don't think he could have done much more last year after winning 90 points or whatever they got [United won 92 before losing the play-off final to Sunderland]. He's someone I've got a lot of time for, a lot of respect for.”

McBurnie will not be the only familiar face for Unitedites when the Blades travel to the MKM Stadium early next month, with John Lundstram joining McBurnie and defender John Egan in East Yorkshire.

The three worked under Wilder during one of the best periods in the Blades’ recent history, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19 before pushing for Europe and finishing ninth a year later.

“We made some amazing memories together, us boys, with that set of staff as well,” McBurnie added. “It'll be a funny one. It'll be an interesting one for me. I've not been back to the Blades since I left.

“I had some good times there, so it'll be one of them. But it's just one game at a time. I'm not even thinking about it, we've got Watford next week. I know what the gaffer's like - there won't be any niceties before the game. If we win, there probably won't be any niceties after the game either.

“As soon as we're over the line, it's just another game of football. He's done a lot for me in my career and I've got huge admiration for him as a person and a manager, so it'll be nice to see him. But obviously I want to win on the day.”