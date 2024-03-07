Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United's key restructuring of their recruitment department has begun with the early departure of the man who led it, which was confirmed this afternoon. Head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has left Bramall Lane by mutual consent.

Mitchell was a key ally of boss Chris Wilder, who brought him to the club upon his appointment back in 2016. Mitchell's contract was set to expire in the summer but he has departed early due to personal reasons after discussions with the United hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Bettis, United's chief executive, said: “The timing of the change suits both parties and we are now working towards having a new team in place ahead of the summer transfer window.

“On behalf of the board and the club, I’d like to place on record our thanks to Mitch for his hard work and dedication to the club. He is well-known and respected in the city and the football fraternity, and we wish him well.”