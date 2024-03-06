Burnley's Norwegian midfielder #16 Sander Berge runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on December 30, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

Sheffield United did not go behind boss Paul Heckingbottom's back in the summer to sell star man Sander Berge to relegation rivals Burnley, a club source told The Star this evening. The Norwegian international left Bramall Lane shortly before the start of the season, after entering the final year of his contract.

United were forced into a similar cut-price deal for Iliman Ndiaye close to the start of the new campaign after he too entered the final 12 months of his present agreement, with owner Prince Abdullah taking the decision to sell both rather than risk losing the pair for free this summer. A national newspaper report this week suggested that the Berge deal had been completed without Heckingbottom's knowledge, which a Bramall Lane insider this evening refuted when approached by The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United turned down bids from Burnley earlier in the window but sources claim that Heckingbottom was kept "fully aware" of the situation and that Gustavo Hamer, of Coventry, had been agreed as a replacement target should Berge leave the Lane. Berge was one of United's highest-earners, as their previous record signing, but was not willing to discuss a contract extension - leading to the decision to sell him in the summer transfer window.

United maintain that they attempted to contact Heckingbottom on the evening the deal was agreed, but the manager was known for locking away his phone in the evenings to avoid distractions and he discovered the news the following morning.