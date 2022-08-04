Sheffield United confirm James McAtee signing from Man City as boss quashes Huddersfield Town talk

The 19-year-old will wear the No.28 shirt for the Blades, linking up again with City teammate Tommy Doyle who also signed on a temporary basis earlier this summer.

McAtee is a player United have been interested in since last season, with the initial belief that he would remain at the Etihad Stadium and form part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad.

Boss explains where Man City loan star will fit in his side after move

James McAtee of Manchester City has joined Sheffield United on loan (Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

But a change of heart saw him become available for loan and once United made their pitch, McAtee had no interest in speaking to any other Championship club amid interest from a number of other sides – and speculation that Huddersfield Town, United’s Championship rivals, were hoping to hijack the deal to bring him to Bramall Lane.

"James a talented player, someone who rated very highly at City and throughout football. We are excited to get him,” Heckingbottom said.

"We know there was a lot of interest in him, we registered ours last year but obviously James wanted to get in the Manchester City squad.

"As soon as he became available for loan, his agents did a really good job, presented the clubs who were interested and I believe we were the only one in the Championship who he wanted to speak to, among interest from the Premier League and abroad.

"We put our best foot forward, we told James what he can expect from us but likewise what we expect from him and he wanted to come.

"We are grateful to Manchester City, we think we are a good place for young players and comparisons have been drawn, we have huge expectation and a major fan base."