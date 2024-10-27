Bramall Lane hosted one of its most emotional days in some time yesterday afternoon as fans of Sheffield United and Stoke City came together to both pay emotional tribute to George Baldock, the former Blades defender who tragically passed away earlier this month at the age of just 31. The Stoke game was United’s first at home since the news was confirmed.

And the club did their former star proud on a poignant day, which featured a minute’s silence amid other tributes pre-match and then a rousing applause on the second minute. The closing stages of United’s 2-0 victory were played out to the sound of Baldock’s Starman song while United’s players and staff posed with his No.2 shirt in front of the Kop, dedicating their win to their former teammate and friend.

There were many tears shed in Baldock’s memory but United got the job done in front of over 28,500 fans at Bramall Lane to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats on the road. Our latest fan gallery captured 24 great images of Blades fans cheering on their side, and paying tribute to Baldock - see if you can spot yourself, or someone you recognise...

