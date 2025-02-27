Sheffield United finished the last game against Coventry City with 10 men and were later fined over a half-time tunnel melee

Coventry City winker Norman Bassette could receive a hostile ‘welcome’ to Bramall Lane next month after the Sky Blues’ trip to Sheffield United was switched for TV broadcast. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 29 as the return leg to a fiery first clash in the Midlands earlier this season.

That saw United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off after reacting to provocation from Bassette and grabbing the Belgian forward - who had incensed United’s players and supporters earlier by going to ground easily and looking to buy a penalty from ref Darren Bond - around the throat area. United almost hung on for a remarkable three points after playing almost an hour with 10 men but had to be content with a point.

The Blades were later hit with an £80,000 fine after a half-time tunnel fracas between the two sides shortly after Ahmedhodzic was sent off. United admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players and/or technical area behaved in an improper and/or provocative way around the tunnel area at half time. Coventry denied the same charge against them but it was proven by an FA panel, landing them a £10,000 fine.

Blades chief Chris Wilder was less than complimentary about Bassette’s antics and the youngster could get a rough ride when he comes to Bramall Lane with City next month. The game has been switched to the previous evening - Friday, March 28 - with an 8pm kick-off.

That could give United the chance to put some early pressure on their promotion rivals with a positive result. Burnley are at home to Bristol City on the Saturday, while Leeds host Swansea and Sunderland welcome Millwall to the Stadium of Light.