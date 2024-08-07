Sheffield United sanction defensive departure on eve of new season as highly-rated U21 man moves abroad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have confirmed a defensive departure on the eve of the new Championship season after U21 defender Levis Pitan made the move to Poland. The centre-half, who helped United to the PDL National title last season, has made the switch to Polish top-flight club Piast Gliwice with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitan, 19, joined United in 2021 after a spell at Coventry City and penned a professional deal after being called up for the Polish U19 squad, after qualifying through his Polish mother. But he didn’t make an appearance for the Blades’ first team and will link up with his new club with immediate effect.

“I am glad that I joined Piast,” Pitan, who has signed a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year, said. “I wanted to join the Ekstraklasa and I am glad that this is what happened. I like this club, the fans and the style of the team. I think it is a good place to take the next step in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My goal is to acclimatize quickly and play as often as possible. I would like to continue developing and I would like to help Piast achieve the best results.”

Pitan had been expected to join Polish second-tier side Bruk-Bet Termaliki this summer before Gliwice swooped at the last minute to take him to Stadion Piasta Gliwice. Although no transfer fee details have been confirmed, United have previously protected themselves with sell-on clauses in case their young stars develop as expected at other clubs.