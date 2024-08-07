Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder hails “first class” attitude of Sheffield United pair after summer of transfer speculation

Chris Wilder has hailed the “first class” attitude of Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic this summer, amid continued speculation that they will move away from Sheffield United in this transfer window. The pair were widely expected to move on after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League but, with just a few days until the start of the new season at Preston North End on Friday night.

That situation may change before the end of the transfer window, which slams shut at the end of the month, while Unitedites will be more concerned that midfielder Gus Hamer, who also has admirers after his impressive debut season in the top-flight, stays put in South Yorkshire. But whilever the former pair are still United players it makes sense to utilise them, with both in line to start on Friday against Ryan Lowe’s side at Deepdale.

"They've been first class,” said boss Wilder of the trio. “There's no downside to working hard and being part of the group, and those three boys have been excellent. They're playing as if they're going to be here at the start of the season. We had a talk, especially to Anel and Vini, because there was a lot of talk at the back end of last season and they've come back in good nick.”

Both men have played their part in United’s pre-season campaign, with Ahmedhodzic missing a couple of games due to injury and then unspecified personal reasons, and the pair both played 90 minutes in the Blades’ final friendly at Huddersfield Town last week, indicating they are very much in Wilder’s plans for the start of the season proper.

“Vini has been outstanding in pre-season,” Wilder added. “Anel had that unfortunate incident back in Sheffield but he got a game under his belt at Rotherham and got another 90 minutes at Huddersfield, with a last-ditch tackle. I'm not looking at that and thinking: ‘That boy doesn't want to be here.'

"If he doesn't end up being here, then he doesn't, But as we're working at the moment, this is the group. And I don't think I'm being too controversial in saying we need some players in to add to the good ones we've got.”