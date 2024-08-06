Oliver Arblaster exclusive as Sheffield United homegrown hero opens up on remarkable rise and hopes for new Championship campaign

As he reflected back on a remarkable 2023/24 season just hours after it had come to an end, one word in particular came to the front of Oliver Arblaster’s mind: Amazing. It sounds a little cliché but how else to sum up a campaign which started out on loan in League One, saw a nasty injury which forced a spell in hospital before a recall led to a Premier League debut and the captaincy of the club he has supported all his life?

It sounds like a story out of the Roy of the Rovers comic strip series but Arblaster lived it for real and ended a disappointing campaign for the Blades on a real high personally, cementing his place in the United midfield with a string of composed displays more akin to a man with 200 league starts to his name, rather than 20. He was trusted enough to wear the captain’s armband against Manchester United away at Old Trafford and, with a maturity well beyond his tender years, took it all in his stride.

“I didn't really expect it,” said Arblaster, when asked to reflect on his season as a whole. “From going out on loan at the start of the season, to having the season I've had is something I couldn't have dreamed of, really. I only really fully reflected on it in the summer but I loved every minute of it, I'll be honest. The results were disappointing of course and relegation is not what we wanted to happen. But personally, playing for my boyhood club in the Premier League has been a dream. There have been some real pinch-me moments.”

For those of us who watch football from the stands, rather than get involved in the middle of the action, you can only imagine. Arblaster’s Premier League debut came off the bench against Arsenal, with European Championship and Champions League winner Jorginho in the opposition midfield. In his brief top-flight time he came up against the likes of Joao Palhinha, now of Bayern Munich, and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister; £115m Chelsea man Moises Caicedo and his teammate Enzo Fernandez, a snip at £106m. Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, England wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo; Bruno Guimaraes and Amadou Onana, who later moved to Aston Villa for £50m. And he did not look out of place against any of them.

How, exactly, does a 20-year-old come into a team struggling in the Premier League, fresh from a spell on loan in League One, and look like he has played there his entire career? “I don't know,” Arblaster smiled. “I think it's just confidence. I believed in myself coming through and I always believed I was good enough to play for Sheffield United. You've got to have a lot of self-belief and when you get the opportunity, it's all about taking it. I feel it's so important to do that. You work so hard to get to the point where you do get a chance and then it's about embracing it. And taking everything else in your stride.

“Everything else” is added almost as an afterthought but is important in this story. Arblaster’s potential was always widely-known but in the space of a few months he went from a semi-recognisable figure to a household name. As he spoke, hundreds of fellow Unitedites - mostly kids like he once was, with dreams of one day pulling on that sacred shirt - waited patiently - and not so patiently - for a glimpse of their latest hero.

“It’s part and parcel of everything, I guess,” he acknowledged, “and I've really enjoyed taking everything in. It is different. I played a few games the season before [three off the bench and one start as United were promoted to the Premier League] but I feel like I got the chance to cement myself in the team. But it won't stop here, and I'll be striving for more.”

As Arblaster’s confidence levels rose by the game, so did the level of expectation. He will start the new season as a guaranteed starter, with the pressure on his shoulders to perform as well as deal with everything that comes with playing for your boyhood club. Fortunately, in manager Chris Wilder, Arblaster has someone who has walked that very path before him, even up to captaining his beloved Blades in the top flight.

“The manager has shown real belief in me. He told me to be patient and that he’d know when the time was right but as soon as I came back, I was itching to get involved and try and help the team. I appreciate him showing that belief in me and it gave me a real boost.

“I'm not going to stop here. I'm not going to be happy with a good individual season. I want Sheffield United to be back in the Premier League and so, personally, I want to kick on and have another good season. Ultimately to get Sheffield United back promoted is the dream, definitely.

“I was a United fan growing up; this is my club and I want us to be successful. It was a real disappointing season and the fans deserve better. They were there, home and away, in their numbers and it's disappointing that we didn’t give them enough to cheer about. This season, we need to make sure we put that right. And I can't wait to get going.”