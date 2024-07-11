Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirm Cameron Archer transfer return after Premier League relegation

Sheffield United have confirmed Cameron Archer’s transfer return to Aston Villa after their relegation from the Premier League last season. The Blades bought Archer last summer on a unique deal which would mandate his immediate return to Villa Park if the Blades dropped out of the top-flight.

The Blades brought in Archer on a £18m deal but only paid an instalment of that fee up front, which is understood to have been retained by Villa as effectively a loan fee. So his ‘sale’ will not boost Chris Wilder’s transfer funds this summer as Archer becomes the latest member of last season’s squad to depart.

A club statement confirming the England U21 international’s departure read: “Sheffield United can confirm that Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa under terms of the initial transfer agreement. The 22-year-old made 30 top-flight appearances for the Blades last term, netting on four occasions, including at Villa Park in December.

“His other goals came on his debut against Everton, the winner against Wolves at Bramall Lane and the opener in the victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Thanks for your efforts, Cam.”