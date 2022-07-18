Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are busy preparing for the start of the new season at the end of the month.

The Blades were in pre-season friendly action away to Scunthorpe United over the weekend and were beaten 3-2.

The Owls, on the other hand, played last Friday away at AFC Bournemouth and lost 2-1.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both Sheffield clubs today....

Khadra latest

Sheffield United are reportedly edging towards a deal to lure Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Reda Khadra to Bramall Lane.

The youngster spent the past campaign on loan in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers.

Journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon (via Football League World) has reported that he is ‘close’ to joining Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Davies to Rangers

Ben Davies, who spent last term on loan with the Blades from Liverpool, is switching to Rangers.

The defender helped the Yorkshire club reach the play-offs last term.

The Guardian report he is heading to Ibrox in a deal worth around £4million.

Wednesday linked with new name

Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with a move for Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Ashton Gate following his return from Ipswich Town.

He is now ‘in talks’ with the Owls over a potential move to Hillsborough, as reported by Bristol Live.

Barnsley eyeing target

Darren Moore’s side will have to see off competition from Barnsley if they are to sign Birmingham City striker Keke Simmonds.

The Tykes are also interested in snapping up him this summer.