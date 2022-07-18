Barnsley enter race for Sheffield Wednesday target

The Reds are looking for attacking options as they prepare for the League One campaign and the Star understands they are monitoring Simmonds’ situation at St Andrew’s.
Wednesday have had a long-standing interest in the 21-year-old, dating back to Garry Monk’s time in charge at Hillsborough, but that is understood to have been renewed under Darren Moore this summer.
Neither club has made a move yet and there is also interest from other League One clubs.
The 21-year-old, who came through Manchester City’s academy and is an England youth international, has one year left on his contract with Birmingham but would be allowed to leave on a free transfer.
He can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility could appeal to Reds boss Michael Duff.
Duff’s side have drawn their last two friendlies 0-0 and look in need of attacking threat as they try to win an instant Championship return.