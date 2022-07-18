Barnsley enter race for Sheffield Wednesday target

Barnsley are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday target Birmingham forward Keke Simmonds.

By Jonathan Veal
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:29 am

The Reds are looking for attacking options as they prepare for the League One campaign and the Star understands they are monitoring Simmonds’ situation at St Andrew’s.

Wednesday have had a long-standing interest in the 21-year-old, dating back to Garry Monk’s time in charge at Hillsborough, but that is understood to have been renewed under Darren Moore this summer.

Keke Simmonds is a target for Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Neither club has made a move yet and there is also interest from other League One clubs.

The 21-year-old, who came through Manchester City’s academy and is an England youth international, has one year left on his contract with Birmingham but would be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

He can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility could appeal to Reds boss Michael Duff.

Duff’s side have drawn their last two friendlies 0-0 and look in need of attacking threat as they try to win an instant Championship return.

