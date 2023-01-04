Ciaran Clark was substituted at half-time of Sheffield United’s draw at Queens Park Rangers as a precaution after the Newcastle United loanee “felt” something in his hamstring, boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Clark missed a chunk of football earlier in the season after damaging a hamstring, and has only recently returned to the Blades side in the absence – also through a hamstring issue – of fellow defender Jack Robinson.

The 33-year-old has looked composed on the left of defence since making the position his own, and he – and United – will hope that the issue is not serious to keep him out for any great length of time.

Clark did not reappear for the second half of United’s draw at QPR, which saw John Egan snatch a 96th-minute point and preserve United’s unbeaten run. Robinson, a former QPR player, saw his every touch booed by the home crowd after coming off the bench, but had the last laugh by celebrating in front of the Loftus Road fans after Egan’s decisive intervention.

“Steve [Humphries, head physio] spotted it just before half-time, he was stretching his hamstring,” Heckingbottom said of Clark. “We’ve got Robbo back fit and on the bench, so it was a no-brainer to make that early substitution. He was feeling something, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

The prognosis suggests Clark is unlikely to be risked this weekend when United travel to Millwall in the FA Cup. Despite insisting recently that he wants a good run in the cup, Heckingbottom is likely to privately view the league as his side's priority this season – considering they are effectively 10 points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Premier League.

Tyler Roberts of QPR is closed down by Ciaran Clark of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

Max Lowe and Oli McBurnie also missed the trip to Loftus Road with side and ankle issues respectively and could be omitted again at Loftus Road, where the likes of Chris Basham, Daniel Jebbison and Adam Davies could make rare starts if Heckingbottom decides to shuffle his pack at The Den. Ben Osborn may also return to the squad if he recovers from a frustrating hamstring issue.