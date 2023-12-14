Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder is welcoming some of the major selection dilemmas he is facing when Sheffield United travel to Chelsea this weekend, after a number of injury and suspension boosts. Wilder will be without Jack Robinson for the trip to Stamford Bridge but welcomes back Oli McBurnie and Ollie Norwood after their own suspensions.

George Baldock is also nearing full fitness after his recent hamstring injury, having trained ahead of the clash with Mauricio Pochettino's Blues, while Ben Osborn will be involved after tweaking his groin in the build-up to the Burnley defeat earlier this month. Rhian Brewster has also returned to training after his most recent injury, joining Rhys Norrington-Davies in the sessions after the defender's absence of over a year with a serious hamstring issue.

Robinson misses out at Stamford Bridge after picking up his fifth caution of the season while fellow defenders Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jayden Bogle are also one booking away from a one-match ban. Wilder must decide whether to keep faith with the back four he has utilised in both his games since returning to Bramall Lane, or revert to a back three, with Max Lowe on standby to replace Robinson and Auston Trusty moving inside to his more natural centre-half position.

Norwood and McBurnie have seen youngsters Andre Brooks and Will Osula impress in their absences with Wilder suggesting that the shirts are the starlets' to lose ahead of travelling to London tomorrow. "Those senior players have got to push some decent young players out of the team at the moment ... I'm glad I've got some difficult decisions," Wilder said.

"We know Oli at his best is a handful, both in a defensive point of view from defending set-pieces and attacking, with someone to play off. But I've got to say that Will has been outstanding lately. His performance against van Dijk and Konate [against Liverpool] before he ran out of a bit of puff was superb. But I'd rather he did that than try and cruise through the games.

"He can be delighted with his contributions and we want competitive players in the group. We want all our best player, big players with the youngsters, we want it to be competitive in terms of selection and with the likes of Norwood and George Baldock and Oli Mac gives us that little bit of vital experience as well."

Osborn was just getting a taste of first-team football again after a groin issue earlier in the season, when he suffered the latest setback and missed what proved to be Paul Heckingbottom's final game in charge at Turf Moor. "Ben will be involved at the weekend as well which is good news," Wilder said. "We're getting there. Every manager comes in with their new ideas, not just on a matchday but during the week. But I don't want to go from this to that too quickly and breakdowns happen.