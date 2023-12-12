Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andre Brooks' recall to the Sheffield United first-team squad last week came as a surprise to many supporters and as it happens, the man himself didn't have much of an inkling either. The only indication came via a brief interaction on the eve of last Wednesday's game with returning boss Chris Wilder, who pulled the 20-year-old to one side. "It's only Liverpool, innit?" he asked before walking away.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later that day Brooks was named in the Blades' starting XI to face Jurgen Klopp's superstars and didn't look an inch out of place on his first senior league start for the Blades, up against the likes of £60m Dominik Szoboszlai. He deservedly kept his place for the victory over Brentford, the highlight of another superb performance a cheeky nutmeg on Frank Onyeka that earned him a roar from the crowd, a free-kick from Onyeka and a looped replay of the skill on United's social media feeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks earned his chance through his ability and attitude but also partly because he does not carry the scars of the Blades' sorry season so far, bringing a fearlessness to a side that was understandably low on confidence and belief after a 5-0 hammering at Burnley. He is a young man who doesn't get nervous - in a footballing sense, anyway - and it showed, ahead of what is likely to be another tough brief this weekend against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"We're working with a group that is what it is," said boss Wilder, who gave another youngster Sydie Peck a senior Blades debut off the bench against Brentford. "We've got some big actors out at the moment that will boost the group but these boys are having fabulous experiences and not letting anybody down. Sydie's come onto the pitch for the first time so that will be brilliant for him.