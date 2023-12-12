"Outstanding" Andre Brooks holding his own in Premier League after seizing surprise Sheffield United chance
Andre Brooks seizes Premier League chance while Will Osula earns plaudits with selfless Sheffield United shifts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andre Brooks' recall to the Sheffield United first-team squad last week came as a surprise to many supporters and as it happens, the man himself didn't have much of an inkling either. The only indication came via a brief interaction on the eve of last Wednesday's game with returning boss Chris Wilder, who pulled the 20-year-old to one side. "It's only Liverpool, innit?" he asked before walking away.
Later that day Brooks was named in the Blades' starting XI to face Jurgen Klopp's superstars and didn't look an inch out of place on his first senior league start for the Blades, up against the likes of £60m Dominik Szoboszlai. He deservedly kept his place for the victory over Brentford, the highlight of another superb performance a cheeky nutmeg on Frank Onyeka that earned him a roar from the crowd, a free-kick from Onyeka and a looped replay of the skill on United's social media feeds.
Brooks earned his chance through his ability and attitude but also partly because he does not carry the scars of the Blades' sorry season so far, bringing a fearlessness to a side that was understandably low on confidence and belief after a 5-0 hammering at Burnley. He is a young man who doesn't get nervous - in a footballing sense, anyway - and it showed, ahead of what is likely to be another tough brief this weekend against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
"We're working with a group that is what it is," said boss Wilder, who gave another youngster Sydie Peck a senior Blades debut off the bench against Brentford. "We've got some big actors out at the moment that will boost the group but these boys are having fabulous experiences and not letting anybody down. Sydie's come onto the pitch for the first time so that will be brilliant for him.
"He was fantastic in training on Friday and we had an issue with John Fleck, who got whacked in training and couldn't make the group. Sydie's there and he comes on. Will Osula had to go again, which was difficult for him and you could see in the second half the amount of effort he had to put into the game on Wednesday, and Brooks has been outstanding for two games. I thought he was the best player on the pitch for two games. He was outstanding against Liverpool; he's playing against some experienced, good players and holding his own."