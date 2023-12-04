Former international coach set to join Chris Wilder's Sheffield United set-up as contract details revealed
Keith Andrews will join Chris Wilder's coaching set-up after his sensational return to Sheffield United is confirmed, The Star can reveal. The Dubliner was most recently assistant manager to Stephen Kenny in the Republic of Ireland set-up and will join familiar faces including Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge in Wilder's backroom team at Bramall Lane.
Wilder will sign an 18-month deal on his return to United, The Star understands, after the decision was taken to relieve Paul Heckingbottom of his duties following Saturday's 5-0 humiliation at Burnley. That result left the Blades with five points from 14 games and sent them bottom of the Premier League, with Wilder and Co. facing a real challenge to breathe fresh belief and confidence into a squad severely lacking in both.
Wilder's return will come almost 1,000 days since his departure in March 2021, brought about by a breakdown in his relationship with the Bramall Lane hierarchy. But relations have been repaired in the years since, with the 56-year-old initially sounded out about his willingness to return to Bramall Lane earlier this season. Out of work since leaving Watford at the end of last season, Wilder is available and willing to return to his boyhood club and attempt to pull off a great escape that, if successful, would surely top the achievements of his two promotions in charge at Bramall Lane.
Andrews, formerly of Wolves, Blackburn and MK Dons during a playing career that also saw him win 35 caps for his national team, left the FAI as part of their clear-out after Stephen Kenny was sacked earlier this year, while Knill and Prestridge linked up with Wilder in his roles at Middlesbrough and Watford after departing Bramall Lane.