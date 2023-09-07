Watch more videos on Shots!

Sheffield United remain in discussions with prospective new owners about a takeover of the Premier League club, despite chief executive Stephen Bettis admitting that progress is “not moving quickly”. Owner Prince Abdullah recently re-signalled his intention to sell his stake in the Blades despite their promotion to the Premier League.

The Prince had hoped that the same process “would accelerate soon” but speaking this afternoon to members of the local media at Bramall Lane, Bettis confirmed: “It’s not moving quickly, but there are a few interested parties and due diligence has been done and continues to be done [on prospective owners],” Bettis said. “Discussions are ongoing about their intentions for the club and how they’re going to move it forward to make sure they’re happy with what they’re doing. Until all of those things are satisfied, nothing changes.”

Previous deals, with American Henry Mauriss and Dozy Mmobuosi of Nigeria, have stalled, with Mauriss convicted of fraud and Mmobuosi unable to convince the EFL of his credentials in taking over the Blades. News that Prince Abdullah is still pressing ahead with his attempts to sell their club will understandably cause concern for some sections of Blades fans, with Bettis stressing that due diligence is being improved on the back of the failed Mauriss and Mmobuosi deals.

“They didn’t buy the football club, either of those two parties, because they didn’t get there for confidential reasons,” Bettis added. We’re improving our diligence on prospective owners to get the right person. No-one really owns a football club, there’s just taking care of it for a period of time and I think he’s mindful of that.

“He is trying to make sure the right person comes in who’s going to take it to the next level and give it the right level of investment to make it a club that sits in the Premier League. And until that’s found, he’ll still be here.

“If you look at where the club’s come in the last four or five years, it’s moving forward. The facilities are better – the club owns its facilities, it never did before. It’s in a really good position in that respect and we’ve got a squad with value in. It’s in a good place.”

Given all United’s obvious appeal - with its Premier League status, ownership of key assets including Bramall Lane and the Shirecliffe training ground and Sheffield’s rich footballing heritage and history - it leaves many wondering why they have been unable to find a suitable new owner given how long the club has effectively been on the market.

“I ask the same question at times,” Bettis said. “I think it’s a great football club with a great fanbase, great supporters, it’s got great infrastructure and with some investment you can really drive this football club forward.

“For me it’s a great opportunity for somebody to buy a football club and move it on. There are people who have been spoken to and when you look at the really good, serious people, you don’t hear about them until they want you to.