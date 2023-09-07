More injury concern for Sheffield United as key man withdraws from international squad - reports
Sheffield United have been handed another injury concern ahead of their trip to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend after reports in Greece suggested that George Baldock will miss his country’s clashes with the Netherlands and Gibraltar this week. Baldock reportedly suffered a calf injury in training with Gus Poyet’s men.
Although the issue is being reported as a fresh injury in Greece, Baldock has struggled of late with a calf issue which forced him to miss United’s trip to Nottingham Forest three weeks ago. He had been hoping to win his latest caps for Greece over the international break but is now expected to return to Sheffield for examination on the issue.
It is another injury concern for the Blades, following Anel Ahmedhodzic’s revelation this week that a slight hamstring issue was the reason for him failing to meet up with his Bosnia and Herzegovina teammates over the international break. The 24-year-old has reportedly been suspended by his national association after electing to remain in England and begin rehabilitation on the problem, with a view to returning to action as soon as possible. Officials at the Bosnian FA expected him to report for duty and be examined by their own medical staff.
United boss Paul Heckingbottom was also crossing his fingers over another defender, club skipper John Egan, who was taken off against Everton after damaging his knee and ankle. Egan reported for Republic of Ireland duty earlier this week and trained with Stephen Kenny’s side before their clash with France tonight [Thursday] in Paris. Jayden Bogle will be placed on standby if Baldock is not fit enough to face Spurs, while Chris Basham could start if either Egan or Ahmedhodzic miss out against Ange Postecoglou’s side.