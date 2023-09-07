Watch more videos on Shots!

Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Sheffield United defender, has broken his silence after reportedly being suspended by the Bosnian FA after failing to report for international duty. The defender has suffered what he described as a “minor” hamstring injury and did not meet up with his international teammates as a result.

The 24-year-old was set to face Liechtenstein and Iceland this week in a European Championships double-header but, according to a statement from the BiH FA, did not show up. They claimed that a report had been sent from United, which indicated Ahmedhodzic was suffering from an injury ‘not of a serious nature’, but that “the professional staff and the medical team unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with Ahmedhodžić’. As a result, Ahmedhodzic has now been ‘suspended until further notice.”

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, Ahmedhodzic confirmed he has “picked up a minor injury on my hamstring” and took the decision to begin rehabilitation “as soon as possible, to get back on the pitch as fast as possible.” United are next in action a week on Saturday, when they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

“I wanted to wait until the matches were done before I spoke, but circumstances have changed,” the defender wrote. “Unfortunately, I picked up a minor injury on my hamstring and have made the decision to not attend the call-up this time and to start my rehab as soon as possible to get back on the pitch as fast as possible.

“Everyone that needed to know this got the information on time. I know my body and think it is best that I stay in Sheffield on this occasion to give myself the best possible chance to get and remain fit for the rest of the season. With that said everyone knows how I feel about BiH, everyone can see that every time I play. I leave everything on the pitch.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Anyways, I think most of us know the problems surrounding our national team. I wish my BiH team-mates good luck for these next games.”