Sheffield United secured their status as serious automatic promotion contenders after beating Oxford United 3-0 on Tuesday. Goals from Callum O’Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ensured all three points remained at Bramall Lane, with United briefly going top until Leeds United beat Luton Town on Wednesday.

Chris Wilder’s side can boast the joint-highest points tally regardless, even after starting the campaign with a two-point deduction. And after bouncing back from consecutive defeats by winning five of a six-game unbeaten run, they are as fancied as ever to win an instant return to the Premier League.