Sheffield United secured their status as serious automatic promotion contenders after beating Oxford United 3-0 on Tuesday. Goals from Callum O’Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ensured all three points remained at Bramall Lane, with United briefly going top until Leeds United beat Luton Town on Wednesday.
Chris Wilder’s side can boast the joint-highest points tally regardless, even after starting the campaign with a two-point deduction. And after bouncing back from consecutive defeats by winning five of a six-game unbeaten run, they are as fancied as ever to win an instant return to the Premier League.
In the aftermath of that victory, and the results that followed on Wednesday, statistical gurus Opta have updated their predicted table. That table presents each team’s expected points tally, plus their percentage chance of the title, automatic promotion or relegation - take a look below.