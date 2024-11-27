Sheffield United climbed to the top of the Championship table after beating Oxford 3-0 on Tuesday. Goals from Callum O’Hare, Tyreese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi capped off one of the more comfortable wins for Chris Wilder’s men to ensure all three points remained in South Yorkshire.

The Blades now sit two points clear at the top and after losing consecutive games against Leeds United and Middlesbrough, have gone on to take 16 points from 18 on offer. That form, combined with the quality of their squad and Wilder’s vast experience, leaves United among the most fancied teams to secure a spot in next year’s Premier League.