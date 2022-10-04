The Greece international, who is expected to start against Queens Park Rangers tonight, also described trying to “relive” the scenes he experienced after helping United reach the Premier League during only his second season in South Yorkshire as “my driving force” as he attempts to win another promotion.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side enter their meeting with the visitors from west London at the top of the Championship table, a point ahead of second-placed Norwich City and unbeaten in the competition since this term’s opening round of games.

Baldock, who is known to have interested Celtic both before and after Ange Postecoglou’s appointment as manager, said: “I’m delighted to be here. Everyone knows how much I love being here. I remember saying a while back that the best decision I have ever made in my career was joining United, becoming a Sheffield United player, and that still stands true now.

“My driving force is to try and relive those moments and those experiences we had (in 2019) after going up. Being in the city, sharing that with the fans, living the achievement as one, it was brilliant and I want that all over again.”

Sheffield United's George Baldock (right) and Birmingham City's Emmanuel Longelo battle for the ball at the weekend: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Despite being held to a draw by Birmingham City last weekend, Heckingbottom yesterday stressed he remains “delighted” with United’s start to the campaign having shrugged off the disappointment of being beaten in the play-off semi-finals on penalties following his first season at the helm.

Stressing that United are comfortable with “having a target on their backs” after seizing control of the division - as Heckingbottom put it before facing City - Baldock warned Rangers will pose another stern test, adding: “We are up there as one of the better teams in the league and, in those situations, you always raise your game a little bit - whether that be consciously or subconsciously.

“We enjoy being the hunted rather than the hunters. There’s nothing wrong with trying to hunt people down. But we’re happy to be where we are.”

Michael Beale brings his QPR team to Bramall Lane tonight: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After seeing a spate of injuries complicate Heckingbottom’s preparations and selections of late, coaching staff were delighted to learn that all of those who took part in the clash with City trained as usual at the Randox Health Academy on Monday.

“I’d be lying if I said we talk about promotion,” Baldock, who has also been linked with Olympiacos, said. “But we do have an understanding that there’s the quality here to achieve something special. Home draws are seen as bad, that’s good. Points will be dropped. Hopefully by the end of the season, we will achieve our aim. In this division it’s all about consistency and bouncing back.”

“We knew it would be difficult with a lack of preparation (against City),” he added. “In previous years gone by, we might have lost that. Birmingham had some good players and on the day they made it difficult for us. Credit to them. Now it’s on to this one and we want to get back to winning ways, as you would expect.”