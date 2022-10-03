After withdrawing from his country’s most recent round of Nations League games, Ahmedhodzic had been expected to spend “at least” a month on the sidelines with a thigh complaint.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Queens Park Rangers - which the centre-half will definitely miss - Heckingbottom queried the prognosis delivered by officials in the Balkans country, suggesting he could be declared available for selection when United visit Stoke City on Saturday.

“There’s the potential there, for Anel to be available at the weekend, yes,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We’ll see what the situation is. We’re happy with where he’s at. He’s happy with where he’s at.

“The thing is, though, we won’t take any risks whatsoever with him. It’s a muscle thing, and you know with those if you do that, they only get worse.”

Despite being likely to err on the side of caution with Ahmedhodzic, given his importance to how United perform, news the £3m summer signing from Malmo has even a slight chance of featuring at the bet365 Stadium is a major boost for Heckingbottom’s squad as they look to maintain their place at the top of the Championship table.

After drawing with Birmingham City 48 hours ago, United’s lead over second placed Norwich City has been cut to a single point. Reda Khadra, an attacking midfielder or striker, deputised at wing-back during the meeting with John Eustace’s men, which enabled Rhys Norrington-Davies to fill the void created by Ahmedhodzic’s absence.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic could be back sooner than expected

Heckingbottom praised Khadra’s performance immediately after the fixture, which saw United’s stretch their unbeaten run to 10 outings. The pair spoke again at the Randox Health Academy today, as Heckingbottom applied the finishing touches to United’s preparations for the clash with Rangers.

“I spoke with Reda this morning, he deserved credit for doing that for the team,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s not his natural position. He performed a role for the team. He knows that. I know that. We just are trying to encourage him to be more positive when he is in those positions, because we don’t want him playing as a left back.

“Players know what their best positions are but they’re happy to do something else. I think that’s why we’ve had such a strong start.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his team to face Queens Park Rangers

Khadra’s willingness to put “the team first” has, Heckingbottom explained, also seen him afforded even greater respect by his peers too.

“People know what Reda did,” he continued. “He put the team first and people appreciate that. It’s what we’re all about.

“Everyone wants to play. We don’t make allowances for him being out of position, that would be the wrong way of putting it. But he can take a risk, and focus on the things he’s really good at doing and do them even more while he’s there.”