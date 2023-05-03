Billy Sharp “deserves” to reach another landmark moment in his remarkable career before the end of Sheffield United’s promotion winning season, according to a senior member of the club’s coaching staff.

The United captain and a lifelong supporter of Paul Heckingbottom’s side, Sharp enters tomorrow’s game against Huddersfield Town just one league goal away from his 250th since turning professional at Bramall Lane nearly two decades ago.

Despite turning 37 in February, Sharp remains an important figure both on and off the pitch for United with Heckingbottom outlining how he has continued to lead by example as his team not only sealed its return to the Premier League but also qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they were eventually beaten by Manchester City.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is closing in on 250 career league goals: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking ahead of the visit to West Yorkshire, United’s head of player development and a former playing colleague of Sharp told The Star: “I’d love to see him do it in this one, certainly before the end of what has been a brilliant season. One hundred percent Billy deserves that.

“Genuinely, he’s been outstanding for us all the way through. Whenever I do a finishing drill or something like that, he’s always bang on it at the front, so sharp if I can put it like that. Honestly, Billy has been something else and that’s why he does what he does.”

Now in his third spell with United, Sharp became the most prolific marksman in the English professional game this century when he netted during a win over Wigan Athletic in January 2019. He later set a new record for Championship goals since the competition was rebranded and, after helping United confirm their return to the top-flight last month, stated he wants to continue representing United for at least another 12 months. Like 13 of his team mates, Sharp, who has 499 league starts for eight different clubs, is set to become a free agent this summer.

Billy Sharp with Sheffield United's Jack Lester: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“The thing about Billy that is just so impressive is how strong he actually is away from the 90 minutes,” Lester said. “He works as hard, if not harder, than anyone and that really sets the standards

“It’s also why he is still doing what he’s doing.”

