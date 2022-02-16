After starting all of United’s games since the turn of the year, Sharp was only introduced during the closing stages of the contest against Shota Arveladze’s side - which saw Heckingbottom’s men pass-up an opportunity to draw level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

Initially preferring Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye in attack, before the latter was withdrawn to make way for United’s captain, Heckingbottom revealed his pre-match tactical analysis suggested the visit of City represented an ideal opportunity to provide Sharp with a rest.

Sheffield, England, 15th February 2022. Billy Sharp of Sheffield United has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“With the workload he’s been going through, we need to keep Billy fit and firing on all cylinders,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We need Billy to be right at his peak if we are going to achieve what we want to achieve.

“So that, and the fact that Hull City are down towards the bottom of the aerial duel stats in the division, persuaded us to do something a little bit different and give Billy a break.”

“It’s tough to leave anyone out at the moment,” Heckingbottom continued. “It’s difficult because they are all playing so well in training and pushing so hard. But to keep the levels of performance we want, because things are so busy at the moment, we need to keep them fresh. Not only physically but also mentally too.”

Aged 36, Sharp is likely to be recalled when Swansea City make the long journey north this weekend with Heckingbottom insisting they “are going to pose an entirely different type of challenge” to Arveladze’s men.

That will be United’s fifth Championship assignment this month, with clashes against Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Nottingham Forest also on the agenda before Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder brings his Middlesbrough team to South Yorkshire on March 8.

McBurnie, Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Morgan Gibbs-White all went close as United tried and failed to break City’s resistance.