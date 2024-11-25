Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of yet another key man ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Oxford United at Bramall Lane. In-form striker Tyrese Campbell came off at Coventry after suffering a tight hamstring, and will be assessed ahead of the game.

United are already without Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oliver Arblaster due to suspension and injury respectively while Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster are also doubts after their recent absences. With United facing a second of three games in the space of six games, we tasked our man to select his predicted side - has he got it just about right or what would you do differently?