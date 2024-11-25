Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of yet another key man ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Oxford United at Bramall Lane. In-form striker Tyrese Campbell came off at Coventry after suffering a tight hamstring, and will be assessed ahead of the game.
United are already without Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oliver Arblaster due to suspension and injury respectively while Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster are also doubts after their recent absences. With United facing a second of three games in the space of six games, we tasked our man to select his predicted side - has he got it just about right or what would you do differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Made a couple of smart saves at Coventry and left rather exposed by the defence in front of him for City's two goals. One of the best 'keepers in the division keeps his place if he's fit and ready
| Getty Images
2. Femi Seriki
A call on the right flank but Alfie Gilchrist only played his first full game in United colours at the weekend and with three games in six days I'm expecting a few changes. Seriki was excellent against Wednesday too going forward so could give United another dimension
| Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar
Uncharacteristically shaky at Coventry as he lost his man for their equaliser but with Ahmedhodzic injured he's almost certain to start if he's okay fitness-wise after a hectic period for club and country
| Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson
The next cab off the rank in defensive terms and with Ahmedhodzic out the return of the club skipper at least restores some balance to the Blades' backline with his left foot
| Sportimage
