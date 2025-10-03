Sheffield United will be desperate to sign off for the October international break with a win away at Hull City.

Sheffield United will be determined to get back to winning ways when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blades, who have won each of their last four visits to Hull, suffered a seventh defeat in their opening eight Championship matches in midweek, losing 2-1 to Southampton at Bramall Lane.

Despite going into the half-time interval with their noses in front, the Blades saw the game flipped on its head via a brace from Saints striker Ross Stewart, meaning they failed to build on the 1-0 win they had secured against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium three days earlier.

Ahead of the clash with Sergej Jakirovic’s side, here are five pre-match talking points:

Wilder uncertainty

After being sent-off at half-time for kicking a ball into the crowd during the defeat to Southampton, Blades boss Chris Wilder could find himself watching the clash with Hull from the stands. Frustrated with elements of the officiating in the first half against the Saints, the Blades chief kicked a ball into the Tony Currie Stand and accidentally hit a supporter.

Despite going over and immediately apologising, he was shown a red card and ordered to watch the second half from the stands, meaning he could face a touchline ban.

However, he confirmed at Thursday’s press conference that he planned to appeal if a charge came his way, meaning that will have an impact on when any potential ban may come into force. At the time of writing, it remains unclear where he will be watching the game from.

Blades can exploit Tigers weakness

If Hull’s opening eight Championship matches this season have taught us anything, it’s that goals should be expected at the MKM Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. Following their 2-2 draw with Preston North End on Tuesday night, the Tigers’ opening eight league games this term have featured a whopping 29 goals.

Scoring 13 and conceding 16 in the league so far, Hull, from a neutral’s perspective, are one of the most entertaining teams in the Championship to watch. Their Carabao Cup clash with Wrexham in August also featured six goals, finishing 3-3 prior to a penalty shootout win for the Welsh side.

Conceding 19 goals in all competitions so far this term, including a minimum of two goals apiece in four of their last five matches, Hull’s leaky defence should offer United encouragement that they can hurt them, provided they turn up the heat with their attacking play. Additionally, Hull have kept just one clean sheet in their last 25 home league games.

Hull City are leaking goals.

McBurnie’s on fire

After making his way onto United’s radar during the summer, almost every Blades supporter must now be wishing he had returned to S2. He has made a storming start to his Hull career, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in his first nine appearances for the club across all competitions.

After scoring twice to help his team recover from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Preston in midweek, McBurnie, who spent five years at Bramall Lane, has scored in each of his last four Championship appearances, scoring five goals. He has never scored in five consecutive matches, meaning that will be his goal this weekend.

In addition to scoring goals at a rapid rate of knots, the former Barnsley man has also established himself as a bit of a creator, reflected in his tally of four assists. He is offering Hull the focal point at the tip of their attack they desperately missed last season.

Extent of United’s troubles could be highlighted again

Following their 1-0 win over Oxford last weekend, it was hoped it would mark a turning point in United’s fortunes. Unfortunately, they suffered a seventh league defeat of the campaign just three days later, albeit in controversial circumstances against Southampton.

Nevertheless, United need to turn their fortunes around - and quickly. They have amassed a paltry three points from the first 24 on offer, meaning the prospect of another defeat ahead of a two-week break does not bear thinking about.

An eighth league defeat of the campaign after just nine games would offer another stark reminder of how deep United’s problems are. For context, it was not until their 41st game of last season that they encountered an eighth league defeat of the season.

Chris Wilder will be determined to secure three points this weekend.

How many changes?

With United struggling for form, you could go as far as saying nobody’s place in the team is safe. Of course, some individuals are more likely to start than others, but Wilder is unlikely to give a free pass to any members of his squad in his search for a winning formula.

Following the 1-0 win over Oxford, Wilder made just one change for the defeat to Southampton, recalling Tom Davies for his first appearance of the season, meaning it will be interesting to see what he does this weekend.

The likes of Alex Matos, Louie Barry and Tom Cannon will each be hungry for a starting berth, highlighting the level of depth Wilder has available to him. The one area of the team he appears to be settling on, though, is the defence, meaning the likes of Japhet Tanganga, Mark McGuinness and Ben Mee could keep their places.