Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has been very complimentary about Sheffield United ahead of Saturday’s clash at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic is anticipating a stern test when they face Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, admitting the Blades are much better than their league position suggests.

United will make the trip to East Yorkshire looking to bounce back from Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Bramall Lane - a setback that marked their seventh defeat in their first eight Championship matches this season.

The Blades had hoped they had turned a corner after collecting their first win of the season against Oxford United last weekend, but a brace from Saints striker Ross Stewart condemned them to yet another home defeat in midweek.

Although Chris Wilder’s troops currently find themselves bottom of the table with just three points to their name, Jakirovic believes they are in a false position, insisting they will give his side “a very difficult game”.

Jakirovic praises Blades and Wilder

“This is not the real picture of Sheffield United,” Jakirovic told the media. “I watched against Southampton and they led 1-0, and they had chances to go and increase to 2-0.

“This may be bad luck, I don’t know, because their players are very good. Last season they played in the play-off final, so there is still individual quality that is very high.

“They have very high individual quality for Chris Wilder. I have heard just good words [about him]. Very good words. He has shown his quality in a lot of clubs.

“For him, you cannot play if you do not give 100 per cent for running, tackling, everything. It will be a very difficult game for sure, especially as it’s a derby.

“A derby is a special game. Like always for me, it’s [about] three points. We have to be very, very, very good against Sheffield United on Saturday.”