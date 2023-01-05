We’re over the halfway point of the Championship season now and for Sheffield United, it’s a case of so far, so good.

The Blades are effectively nine points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers after some impressive festive results, while Burnley have gone five ahead of Paul Heckingbottom’s men in their own bid to return to the Premier League.

A host of other clubs are chasing down the leading two and hoping to secure their place in the play-offs while at the other end, sides are desperately bidding to avoid dropping down into League One.

There will be plenty more twists and turns to come in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable – and the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season. But will it play out that way?

1. Race for the Premier League Fulham were champions of the Championship last season - with Sheffield United and Burnley amongst a number of clubs looking to follow them into the Premier League this time around Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2. 24th Wigan Athletic (relegated) 45 points. Relegation chances: 67% Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3. 23rd Rotherham United (relegated) 46 points. Relegation chances: 62% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. 21st Huddersfield Town (relegated) 47 points. Relegation chances: 50% Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales