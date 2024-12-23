Sheffield United are back home for Christmas and will spend Boxing Day at Bramall Lane, with Burnley their visitors on Thursday afternoon. Chris Wilder’s Blades retained their status as Championship frontrunners following Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City, but victories for Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland kept it tight at the top.
With second-placed Leeds not in action at Stoke City until 8pm on Thursday, one of United or Burnley can gain an early promotion boost at Bramall Lane in what looks set to be a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash. Both Wilder and Scott Parker have had plenty of fitness issues to manage recently and the quick festive turnaround means Boxing Day returns are unlikely.
But they cannot be ruled out completely, and Wilder will hope to have a couple of key players back for a massive game. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.