8/10 man shines in Sheffield United player ratings on Cardiff City return as Blades secure Christmas No.1

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 16:54 GMT

Sheffield United player ratings from Cardiff City win

Sheffield United maintained their position at the top of the Championship table with an impressive 2-0 victory at Cardiff City this afternoon. Striker Kieffer Moore was the Blades hero on his return to his former club, scoring two superb goals to send United into Christmas top of the tree.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on an another impressive afternoon this season ...

A virtual spectator in the first half apart from a 30-yard daisycutter from Siopis that Cooper could have thrown his cap on. Made a more challenging one in the second half down to his left but it was still one you'd expect a goalkeeper of his stature to make

1. Michael Cooper 6

A virtual spectator in the first half apart from a 30-yard daisycutter from Siopis that Cooper could have thrown his cap on. Made a more challenging one in the second half down to his left but it was still one you'd expect a goalkeeper of his stature to make

More influential offensively than defensively with a couple of great crosses from right back, one of which was taken down superbly by Moore for his goal. Defensively solid too when needed as struggled with cramp in the latter stages, before being replaced by debutant Baptiste

2. Alfie Gilchrist 7

More influential offensively than defensively with a couple of great crosses from right back, one of which was taken down superbly by Moore for his goal. Defensively solid too when needed as struggled with cramp in the latter stages, before being replaced by debutant Baptiste

Colossal.

3. Harry Souttar 7

Colossal.

Used every ounce of his experience to help protect Cooper, stalking El Ghazi brilliantly before timing his tackle superbly to dispossess the lively former Villa man. His only misstep saw a botched clearance but O'Hare was on hand to cover him. Made way late on for Norrington-Davies

4. Jack Robinson 7

Used every ounce of his experience to help protect Cooper, stalking El Ghazi brilliantly before timing his tackle superbly to dispossess the lively former Villa man. His only misstep saw a botched clearance but O'Hare was on hand to cover him. Made way late on for Norrington-Davies

