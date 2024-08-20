Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United keeping close eye on rivals’ transfer dealing after retaining financial interest in former midfielder

Sheffield United look set for a welcome cash boost in the final weeks of the transfer window after Sander Berge, their former record signing, edged closer to a Premier League return. The midfielder left United last summer for Burnley after entering the final year of his Bramall Lane deal.

But despite being voted Burnley’s player of the season, he couldn’t prevent Vincent Kompany’s side sliding back into the Championship - alongside United - and subsequently attracted transfer interest this summer. An eye-raising link with Manchester United was revealed as Erik Ten Hag seeks reinforcements in the centre of his midfield but Berge is now edging closer to a move to Fulham, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting today that Berge is currently undergoing his medical in London.

The Norwegian is expected to sign a long-term deal at Craven Cottage, with Marco Silva’s men ending their interest in Man United’s Scott McTominay as a result. United retained a financial interest in Berge when he made the move to Turf Moor last summer, for a fee in the region of £12m, which will be activated when the Fulham move - said to be worth around £20m - is confirmed.

That could have an effect on United’s business in the final 10 days of the transfer window, should current owner Prince Abdullah sanction any further activity with the sale of the Blades looming large. The US-led consortium looking to take control, led by Englishman Tom Page, have submitted the required documents to the EFL and are just waiting for the green light from the league to complete the deal.