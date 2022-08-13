Sheffield United: Boss's vow over £40m strike pair as Oli McBurnie enters make or break season

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McBurnie played around an hour for United’s U23s against Reading on Tuesday, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 victory as the Scottish international continues his comeback from a broken foot.

The striker, who joined United in 2019 from Swansea City, is out of contract next summer, although the Blades may have an option in their favour to extend it by a further season if they see fit.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having worked with the 26-year-old during their time together at Barnsley, Heckingbottom knows all about McBurnie’s qualities – but a goal return of eight in 95 games has not yet provided United with a return on their substantial investment.

A similar fee was also spent on McBurnie’s fellow striker Rhian Brewster, with Heckingbottom admitting part of his remit at Bramall Lane is to get the best out of more than £40m of striking talent.

“We've got a couple of £20m strikers there we've heavily invested in, so we'll try and get the best out of them,” Heckingbottom said.

Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Oli is fit enough to play now, which is good. Now it's a case of getting everyone up to speed so they're contributing and helping us to win games.

“Part of my brief is to try and get the best out of Oli and Rhian. The club invested a hell of a lot of money in them, and we haven't got the money to go and buy any more.

“We've let some real good players go, to move some money about to bring in Anel and the loans and the frees. So there's big responsibility and expectation on them and we'll give them every opportunity to go out there and score and win games for us. And hopefully they do that.”

McBurnie played an hour for United’s U23s on Tuesday as he continues his comeback from a broken foot, while Brewster played 90 minutes against West Brom on Thursday as United lost 1-0 to exit the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage.

Asked if McBurnie was approaching a make-or-break point in his career, Heckingbottom said: “Football is like that and if footballers approach it that way, you’ll get the best out of them.

“If anyone's working in their comfort zone you've got no chance. No chance.

“I felt Oli had the bit between his teeth last year. He was really unfortunate with Covid and long Covid and how he suffered from that. Then he got a heavy dead leg and I had to bring him off straightaway, and then he got back in the team and broke his foot.

“So he needs that run and bit of luck as well. He's big for us. We want every player contributing but part of my remit is Rhian and Oli.