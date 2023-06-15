News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Sheffield United boss’s verdict on Premier League fixtures as “excitement” builds

Paul Heckingbottom was delighted to see Sheffield United will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign at Bramall Lane, despite insisting there will be no easy games in the top-flight next season.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

United will begin and end the new campaign with home games, starting with Crystal Palace before the curtain comes down on the season when Tottenham Hotspur travel to Bramall Lane on May 19.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Heckingbottom said: “We're happy, a home game is always important and we're happy with that whoever we faced. It's the day of the season when the excitement begins, we had the window open yesterday and when the fixtures come out it's another big marker and something for everyone to get excited about.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United’s first away game of the new season sees them travel to Nottingham Forest, before they face the treble winners Manchester City early in the campaign. United are also at home on Boxing Day, against Luton Town.

Most Popular

After the experience of being relegated during a season played mostly in front of empty stadiums, United players, staff and fans alike are excited for another crack at the Premier League.

“It's tough; I don't think there are any easy games,” Heckingbottom added. “You hear that all the time but look at last season; so many teams outperformed expectations and so many big clubs will want to do better.

“We're pleased to be there. We worked hard on the pitch and off the pitch and to see where we'll be playing and the calibre of player who'll be coming to Bramall Lane is great.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Don't forget when Sheffield United last went down it was in front of no fans and it was a strange time so for us to be back in the mix and in all that excitement, it's what we're all looking forward to.”

Related topics:Paul Heckingbottom