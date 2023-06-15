Paul Heckingbottom was delighted to see Sheffield United will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign at Bramall Lane, despite insisting there will be no easy games in the top-flight next season.

United will begin and end the new campaign with home games, starting with Crystal Palace before the curtain comes down on the season when Tottenham Hotspur travel to Bramall Lane on May 19.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Heckingbottom said: “We're happy, a home game is always important and we're happy with that whoever we faced. It's the day of the season when the excitement begins, we had the window open yesterday and when the fixtures come out it's another big marker and something for everyone to get excited about.”

United’s first away game of the new season sees them travel to Nottingham Forest, before they face the treble winners Manchester City early in the campaign. United are also at home on Boxing Day, against Luton Town.

After the experience of being relegated during a season played mostly in front of empty stadiums, United players, staff and fans alike are excited for another crack at the Premier League.

“It's tough; I don't think there are any easy games,” Heckingbottom added. “You hear that all the time but look at last season; so many teams outperformed expectations and so many big clubs will want to do better.

“We're pleased to be there. We worked hard on the pitch and off the pitch and to see where we'll be playing and the calibre of player who'll be coming to Bramall Lane is great.

