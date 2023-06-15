Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League feels all the more real this morning after their fixture list for the 2023/24 campaign was confirmed.

The Blades will kick off their season at home to Crystal Palace on August 12, with the campaign coming to an end on Sunday, May 19 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

United are at home on Boxing Day, hosting fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town at Bramall Lane, and travel to Manchester City on December 30 before a winter break followi

United’s first away game is a tasty return to Nottingham Forest on August 19, with the return leg at Bramall Lane on May 4.

Other notable away trips for Unitedites include Spurs on September 16, Arsenal on October 28, Manchester United on March 16 and Liverpool on April 3. They face fellow top-flight new boys Burnley away on December 2 and at home on April 20.

Their penultimate game of the season could prove to be a big one, as the Blades travel to Everton. All fixtures are subject to change, and many likely will as the TV companies take their pick of which ones to broadcast live. Games are also likely to move from Saturday to Sunday if United’s opponents are in European action in late midweek.

Blades’ 2023/24 fixture list in full...

August

12 Crystal Palace (H) 3pm

19 Nottingham Forest (A) 3pm

26 Manchester City (H) 3pm

September

2 Everton (H) 3pm

16 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 3pm

23 Newcastle United (H) 3pm

30 West Ham United (A) 3pm

October

7 Fulham (A) 3pm

21 Manchester United (H) 3pm

28 Arsenal (A) 3pm

November

4 Wolverhampton (H) 3pm

11 Brighton (A) 3pm

25 AFC Bournemouth (H) 3pm

December

2 Burnley (A) 3pm

5 Liverpool (H) 7:45pm

9 Brentford (H) 3pm

16 Chelsea (A) 3pm

23 Aston Villa (A) 3pm

26 Luton Town (H) 3pm

30 Manchester City (A) 3pm

January

13 West Ham United (H) 3pm

30 Crystal Palace (A) 8pm

February

3 Aston Villa (H) 3pm

10 Luton Town (A) 3pm

17 Brighton (H) 3pm

24 Wolverhampton (A) 3pm

March

2 Arsenal (H) 3pm

9 AFC Bournemouth (A) 3pm

16 Manchester United (A) 3pm

30 Fulham (H) 3pm

April

3 Liverpool (A) 8pm

6 Chelsea (H) 3pm

13 Brentford (A) 3pm

20 Burnley (H) 3pm

27 Newcastle United (A) 3pm

May

4 Nottingham Forest (H) 3pm

11 Everton (A) 3pm