Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League feels all the more real this morning after their fixture list for the 2023/24 campaign was confirmed.
The Blades will kick off their season at home to Crystal Palace on August 12, with the campaign coming to an end on Sunday, May 19 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
United are at home on Boxing Day, hosting fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town at Bramall Lane, and travel to Manchester City on December 30 before a winter break followi
United’s first away game is a tasty return to Nottingham Forest on August 19, with the return leg at Bramall Lane on May 4.
Other notable away trips for Unitedites include Spurs on September 16, Arsenal on October 28, Manchester United on March 16 and Liverpool on April 3. They face fellow top-flight new boys Burnley away on December 2 and at home on April 20.
Their penultimate game of the season could prove to be a big one, as the Blades travel to Everton. All fixtures are subject to change, and many likely will as the TV companies take their pick of which ones to broadcast live. Games are also likely to move from Saturday to Sunday if United’s opponents are in European action in late midweek.
Blades’ 2023/24 fixture list in full...
August
12 Crystal Palace (H) 3pm
19 Nottingham Forest (A) 3pm
26 Manchester City (H) 3pm
September
2 Everton (H) 3pm
16 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 3pm
23 Newcastle United (H) 3pm
30 West Ham United (A) 3pm
October
7 Fulham (A) 3pm
21 Manchester United (H) 3pm
28 Arsenal (A) 3pm
November
4 Wolverhampton (H) 3pm
11 Brighton (A) 3pm
25 AFC Bournemouth (H) 3pm
December
2 Burnley (A) 3pm
5 Liverpool (H) 7:45pm
9 Brentford (H) 3pm
16 Chelsea (A) 3pm
23 Aston Villa (A) 3pm
26 Luton Town (H) 3pm
30 Manchester City (A) 3pm
January
13 West Ham United (H) 3pm
30 Crystal Palace (A) 8pm
February
3 Aston Villa (H) 3pm
10 Luton Town (A) 3pm
17 Brighton (H) 3pm
24 Wolverhampton (A) 3pm
March
2 Arsenal (H) 3pm
9 AFC Bournemouth (A) 3pm
16 Manchester United (A) 3pm
30 Fulham (H) 3pm
April
3 Liverpool (A) 8pm
6 Chelsea (H) 3pm
13 Brentford (A) 3pm
20 Burnley (H) 3pm
27 Newcastle United (A) 3pm
May
4 Nottingham Forest (H) 3pm
11 Everton (A) 3pm
19 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 4pm