The 5 Sheffield United games Iliman Ndiaye could miss next season after fixtures confirmed

Blades could be without star man for five games

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST

Sheffield United could lose Iliman Ndiaye for up to five games next season when their star man links up with the Senegal squad for their African Cup of Nations campaign.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled to run until January 13 until the final on February 11, with Senegal already booking their place at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

United only play twice in January, at home to West Ham and then away at Crystal Palace, but Ndiaye could also be absent for two games in February if Senegal reach the latter stages of the tournament - Aston Villa, at home on February 3 and away at Luton a week later. If Senegal go all the way then Ndiaye will miss five games in total, with an FA Cup third-round game pencilled in for January 6.

Ismaila Coulibaly could also miss a similar amount of football if Mali qualify for the tournament and the midfielder is selected.

