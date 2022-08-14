I right enjoyed it. I think they’re outstanding, a really good side. They kept, apart from [Aaron Ramsdale], the side that went well for a season and they know their way around a football pitch. They were well coached before and well coached now. It was a proper game of football and we went toe to toe. When you see the teams who get touted at the start of the season, I don’t know how we’re in that. Some of the clubs coming down I think are maybe in a transitional period but Sheff United aren’t in a transitional period. I think they’re ready to ready to rock and roll and have some really good players.