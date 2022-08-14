United are looking for their first win of the formative Championship season and face a fellow promotion favourite in Boro at the Riverside.
Boro v Blades LIVE
CW on the ref’s performance
I thought the ref was outstanding, you talk about leniency and I thought he referred the game absolutely perfectly. I congratulated him on the best performance I’ve seen in a long time. You can’t get everything right but he let it go. We could moan and groan about things and so could Paul, tackles were flying in and physical contact. There was no sitting back, we tried to get back in the game and made subs to try and do that. They were dangerous on the counter attack. Pushing, scrapping and playing. If there’s been a better game in the Championship this season, I’ve not seen it.
Chris Wilder on United
They’re not milky or flaky. So for us to get off the canvas is really good for us. Paul will feel they could have won it, we felt like we could have won it. It was a really good game.
Chris Wilder’s reaction
I right enjoyed it. I think they’re outstanding, a really good side. They kept, apart from [Aaron Ramsdale], the side that went well for a season and they know their way around a football pitch. They were well coached before and well coached now. It was a proper game of football and we went toe to toe. When you see the teams who get touted at the start of the season, I don’t know how we’re in that. Some of the clubs coming down I think are maybe in a transitional period but Sheff United aren’t in a transitional period. I think they’re ready to ready to rock and roll and have some really good players.
PH on Billy Sharp making way at half time
Bill’s done his ankle. He was limping and we tried to strap it but we can’t get a break with that. Ozzy did his ankle the other day when we’re trying to manage him and we’re getting niggles we don’t need. Fingers crossed Bill’s not too bad but we won’t know until he settles down.
PH continued
First half we started really well. We played forward and there was an intent, we wanted to set the agenda and got the early goal. We didn’t create enough for the good areas we got in. I think Andre should have helped us out a few times, but we were the better team at the start of the second half and we scored we thought we’d go on and win. We’re disappointed with the goal we conceded but credit Boro for coming back and that’s what made it for a good game.
Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction
I enjoyed it. It was a good game, if I enjoy our intent then generally we’ve done well. We want to be the same away as at home, be aggressive and stand up to everyone, and we’ve come here and tried to take them on. Both teams trying to win it and both managers probably thinking they should have.
How our man rated the Blades
That’s full time
and despite leading twice, United have to settle for a point at Boro - a good Championship game between two sides who will be up there at the end of the season you’d imagine, but United will be very disappointed to not have seen that game through having led as long as they did - stay tuned for reaction from both managers here at the Riverside
SEVEN minutes
of added time at the end of this game
Off the post
and Boro go close to going ahead late on as Watmore’s effort hits the outside of the woodwork and bounces to safety!