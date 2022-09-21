Sheffield United boss’s cryptic response over contract talks with key stars
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, issued a cryptic response to inquiries about contract talks with key men over the international break, after appearing to suggest the club’s hierarchy don’t share his vision over which players’ futures should be prioritised.
A host of United stars face uncertain destinies at Bramall Lane, with players including Wes Foderingham, Ollie Norwood, John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp aware their initial contracts are set to expire next summer.
United have made a habit of including clauses in their favour entitling them to extend players’ deals by a further season if they see fit, as they did last season in the cases of Sharp and Ben Osborn.
But a host of other star names, including Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, are also approaching the final 18 months of their initial United deals, with Heckingbottom admitting recently that “there are a few in that bracket” of players that he would like to see tied down to new deals.
Asked after Saturday’s victory at Preston North End whether the current international break would present an ideal opportunity to hold those talks, Heckingbottom replied: “I’d love to.”
Pressed further on the subject, Heckingbottom added: “It's out of my hands now. I'd love to. From experience these things take time. I don't think they need to but they generally do. So I'm forgetting about that.
“Everyone's working but all circumstances are different. There'll be people I'm pushing for, who there's not as much appetite from the club. And things like that.
“But that's how it is, it's not a big deal. We are, at the end of the day, employees, myself included. Self-employed, if you like. All we have to take care of is the business on the pitch and everything else looks after itself.”
Norwood admitted recently that he wants to extend his stay at Bramall Lane, insisting he has “loved” being a Blade since the day he signed and adding: “Hopefully there’s a few more years to come yet.”
But United are yet to make contact with Norwood or his representatives over extending his deal, despite his key role this season in helping United to the top of the Championship table.